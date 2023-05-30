Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Living Well with Chronic Conditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday
Bovina
Bovina Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 50 Creamery Road. For info: Find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Cherry Valley
Medicare 101, 10:30 a.m., Community Center, 2 Genesee St. For info and to register: 607-547-4232.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St. Conversation, companionship, free lunch. All welcome, regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Roxbury
Cabaret, 7 to 8 p.m., benefit for and at Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info and tickets https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/
Sidney Center
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., DCMO BOCES Harrold Campus, 270 BOCES Drive. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
South Kortright
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., South Kortright Central School, 58200 State Route 10. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6 to 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Walton, 4 Mead St.
