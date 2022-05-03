Wednesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Howes Cave

‘Material Shift,’ featured exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Red Shift with Mothers of Intention, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. For 18 and older. $5 cover. For info: Find B Side on Facebook.

Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.

Programs, PreK Cooks, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Teen Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Seed to Supper gardening series, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free lIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info and to register: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

‘May the 4th’ movie series, 7 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Featuring movies in the Star Wars series. For info: wietingtheatre.com

Thursday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Oneonta chapter PEO, 1 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52. For info: Cindy, 607-267-0539.

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Franklin

Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

Grand Gorge

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire House, 60753 State Route 30. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Rummage and book sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.

Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.

Richfield Springs

Community free lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St.

Sidney

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929

Worcester

‘May the 4th’ movie series, 7 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Featuring Star Wars movies. For info: wietingtheatre.com

