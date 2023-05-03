Thursday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Meet the Artist, 2 to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Featuring cartoonist, novelist, playwright and illustrator Jules Feiffer and his wife Joan. Book signing to follow. For info: www.cooperstownart.com, 607-547-9777.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Franklin

Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios

care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare

hospice

National Day of Prayer, noon, Muller Plaza.

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneonta

history.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.

Richfield Springs

St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St. Food and fellowship. All welcome, regardless of age or religious affiliation.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfield historicalsocietyny.org

Walton

Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Friday

Bainbridge

Noel Coward comedy: ‘Blithe Spirit,’ 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Tickets available at the door. For info: jerichoarts.com

Cobleskill

Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawyersville Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road. For info: 518-234-2387.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Esperance

Woodcock Search and Sneak-up, 8 to 10 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yey36yu4

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Rummage and book bag sales, rummage, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; books, 9 to 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Charlie and the Roomers, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.

Student Showcase, 8 a.m., 103 Golisano Hall, Hartwick College. Focused on local and state government internship. 

Stamford

Open Mics at The Gallery, First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St.

Walton

Story Time, 10:30 a.m.; Afterschool Art, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.

Tags

Trending Video