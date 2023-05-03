Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Meet the Artist, 2 to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Featuring cartoonist, novelist, playwright and illustrator Jules Feiffer and his wife Joan. Book signing to follow. For info: www.cooperstownart.com, 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios
care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
National Day of Prayer, noon, Muller Plaza.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneonta
history.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St. Food and fellowship. All welcome, regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfield historicalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Bainbridge
Noel Coward comedy: ‘Blithe Spirit,’ 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Tickets available at the door. For info: jerichoarts.com
Cobleskill
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawyersville Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road. For info: 518-234-2387.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Woodcock Search and Sneak-up, 8 to 10 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yey36yu4
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Rummage and book bag sales, rummage, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; books, 9 to 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Charlie and the Roomers, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Student Showcase, 8 a.m., 103 Golisano Hall, Hartwick College. Focused on local and state government internship.
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery, First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St.
Walton
Story Time, 10:30 a.m.; Afterschool Art, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
