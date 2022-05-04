Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Oneonta chapter PEO, 1 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52. For info: Cindy, 607-267-0539.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.
Grand Gorge
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire House, 60753 State Route 30. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Rummage and book sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Free lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., by Community Table, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Worcester
‘May the 4th’ movie series, 7 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Featuring Star Wars movies. For info: wietingtheatre.com
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Mid-Century Movie Night: ‘Rome, Open City’, 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Puppetsburg Treasure Map Puppet Show, 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Free interactive library show.
Esperance
Woodcock search and sneak-up, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Location: The Meeting House. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/2k53ketr
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: www.otsegodancesociety.webly.com or find them on Facebook.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Lawyersville
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawyersville Reformed Church, Phillip Schuyler Road.
Norwich
Reception, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. To mark opening of ‘Italian Adventures …And Beyond.’ For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Reception, 5 to 8 p.m., Community Arts Nework of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. To mark opening of “Visits to Otsego County” exhibit.
Meatloaf dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Robert Mabe band, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. $8 cover. For info: Find B Side on Facebook.
Rummage and book sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. $2 bag sale Friday.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St... Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
‘May the 4th’ movie series, 7 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Featuring movies in the Star Wars series. For info: wietingtheatre.com
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
