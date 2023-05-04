Friday
Bainbridge
Noel Coward comedy: ‘Blithe Spirit,’ 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Tickets available at the door. For info: jerichoarts.com
Cobleskill
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawyersville Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road. For info: 518-234-2387.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Woodcock Search and Sneak-up, 8 to 10 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/yey36yu4
Oneonta
Student Showcase, 8 a.m., 103 Golisano Hall, Hartwick College. Focused on local and state government internship.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Bag sales on rummage and books, rummage, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; books, 9 to 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Charlie and the Roomers, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Stamford
Open Mics at The Gallery, First Friday Electric Jam, 7 to 10:30 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St.
Walton
Story Time, 10:30 a.m.; Afterschool Art, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Noel Coward comedy:’ Blithe Spirit,’ 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Tickets available at the door. For info: jerichoarts.com
Bloomville
Penny Social, 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St. To benefit Bloomville Food Pantry.
Cherry Valley
Murder Mystery Dinner, 5 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St. Social hour at 4 p.m. For info: 607-287-0937, stoys@stny.rr.com
Cobleskill
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lawyersville Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road. For info: 518-234-2387.
Plant sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Schoharie Parkway North, outside greenhouses at Center for Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Mother’s Day Makers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stonewall at The Meredith, 4206 Turnpike Road. For info: fb.me/e/JOYZNrFQ
Volunteer work day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dchadelhi@gmail.com
Earlville
Earlville Opera House, three exhibit openings, 1 to 3 p.m. 18 E. Main St. Textiles, film installation, photography. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/artgallery
Howes Cave
Exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Oil & Water Works by E. Smith, J. Cornplanter, & J. Beaver, Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Middlefield
Exhibit hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. ‘Color Immersion/Explosion.’ For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Bird Walk, 8 a.m., Susquehanna Greenway. For info: Charlie Scheim, 607-434-4880 or scheimc@hartwick.edu
Mother’s Day Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23. Featuring more than 60 local artisans with handmade crafts and creations.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Native plant sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Johnstone Science Center, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive. For info: ctedesco1026@gmail.com
Oneonta Democratic Club meeting, 8:30 a.m., Get Fresh on the Main Café, 254 Main St. Addresses by Kim Fierke and Luke Murphy. For info: garymaffei@gmail.com
Social Studies in the Park, 1 to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park. Fifth grade community picnic in large pavilion. Food, games, activities. RSVPs requested to 518-430-8411, or info@atsjconsulting.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Steve Fabrizio Band, 7:30 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Cinco de Mayo dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 17 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166, Events@OxfordNY.com
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Free Movie, ‘80 for Brady,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Sponsored by Friends of the Libaries.
Treadwell
‘Uncommon Creatures,’ 2 to 4 p.m., reception/gallery talk with exhibiting artist Bertha Rogers, Bright Hill Word & Image Gallery, 94 Church St. For info and to register: info@brighthillpress.org
Walton
Author Reading: Mel Steinbrecher, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Perennial plant sale fundraiser, 10 a.m. until sold-out, 120 North St. Benefit for Alzheimer’s Association. For info: 607-434-3544.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Noel Coward comedy: ‘Blithe Spirit,’ 2 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Tickets available at the door. For info: jerichoarts.com.
Cooperstown
Ying Quartet, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St. For info and tickets: www.coperstownmusicfest.org, or Purplepass tickets: 800-316-8550, option 1.
Esperance
Know and Nurture: Outdoor Yoga at Landis, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/ybx3s2yp
Nature Writing, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/mr2z8new
Fleischmanns
‘Flora and Fauna’ exhibit closing reception, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. For info: 1053gallery.com
Hobart
Stamford Writers Circle, 2 p.m., short reading presentations, Liberty Rock Bookstore, 678 Main St.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Oneonta
Concert: ‘From the Shtetl to Broadway, 4 p.m., Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St. For info: www.templebetheloneonta.org, 607-222-5687.
Unadilla
Chocolate Lovers Festival, 2 to 5 p.m., Unadilla Center United Methodist Church, 1203 Butternut Road.
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 454 Delhi Drive. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Open Swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 454 Delhi Drive. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., Plains at Heritage Circle, 163 Heritage Circle.
Sidney
Rabies vaccination clinic, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., firehall, 74 River St. For info: www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
