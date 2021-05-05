THURSDAY
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy Street. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Franklin
Takeout Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Baked ziti. Free will offering accepted.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
PEO meeting, 1 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: Adrienne, 607-547-7115.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Disposal Days, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Town of Sidney Highway Garage, County Route 23. Town of Sidney residents only. For info: 607-369-9152
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200
Virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
FRIDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Takeout Mexican themed dinner, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Church and Pioneer streets. For info: 607-547-8401
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main Street. The Greater Franklin Food Pantry is open every Friday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., and every second and fourth Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Chicken Parmesan dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. To RSVP: 607-432-0494.
Sidney
Disposal Days, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Town of Sidney Highway Garage, County Route 23. Town of Sidney residents only. For info: 607-369-9152
