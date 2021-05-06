FRIDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Takeout Mexican themed dinner, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Church and Pioneer streets. For info: 607-547-8401
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main Street. The Greater Franklin Food Pantry is open every Friday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., and every second and fourth Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Chicken Parmesan dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. To RSVP: 607-432-0494.
Sidney
Disposal Days, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Town of Sidney Highway Garage, County Route 23. Town of Sidney residents only. For info: 607-369-9152.
SATURDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Signs of Spring Night Walk, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Meet in the lower parking lot.
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, noon, Laurens American Legion, 176 Msin St.
Middlefield
Tire and white goods day, 8 a.m. to noon, Highway Garage, 3709 County Route 35. For info: 607-547-8800
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Walton
Bicycle registry and servicing event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Performance by Reggie Harris, 7:30 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Register: waltontheatre.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
SUNDAY
Stamford
Walking tour of Churchill Park Historic District, 2 to 4 p.m., Rexmere Hotel lot, 149 West Main St. For info: 607-242-6998, richwalling@hotmail.com
MONDAY
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Worcester
Merger Mondays, 6 p.m., Worcester Central School, 198 Main St. Attendance will be limited to 70 people. Thirty-five seats will be held for residents of each community on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP for the forum, contact the board clerks of each district: Worcester Central School District: Wendy Elliott, wendyelliott@worcestercs.org, 607-397-8785; Schenevus Central School District: District Clerk Nicole Couse, ncouse@schenevuscsd.org, 607-638-5530. For info: https://sites.google.com/worcestercs.org/schenevusworcester/home.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.