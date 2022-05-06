Saturday
Bainbridge
‘Only the Lonely,’ a Roy Orbison Tribute concert, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: www.jerichoarts.com. Ticket reservations: 607-288-3882.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Evening with Victoria Wyeth, 6 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Runa, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/yckjd2sj.
Fleischmanns
Reception, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery, to mark opening of ‘In the Same World” exhibit. For info: 1053maingallery.com
Franklin
Book readings by Tom Morgan, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum, 572 Main St..
Puppetsburg Treasure Map Puppet Show, 1 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. Free interactive library show. For info: 607-829-2941, fr.ill@4cls.org.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 24 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Lawyersville
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lawyersville Reformed Church, Phillip Schuyler Road.
Oneonta
Chicken barbecue, 1 p.m. until sold out, Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Dinners with baked beans and coleslaw or halves. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-436-9136.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Met Opera screening: ‘Turandot,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Kim Hawkey Trio & Supper Club, 6 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. For info and tickets: bsideoneonta@gmail.com
Middleburgh
Mike Agranoff folk concert, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. Reservations: 518-827-4953.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Cinco de Mayo celebration, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary of Fort Hill Post 376, 17 S. Washington St. Mexican dinner and fiesta. For info: 607-843-9495. To benefit American Legion Auxiliary educational and charitable missions.
Sherburne
Mother’s Day weekend hike, 10 a.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. ‘I Love My Park Day,’ events 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For info: 351-269-1764, info@friendsofrogers.org
Sidney
Folded vase and flower workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Stamford
Puppetsburg Treasure Map Puppet Show, 4 p.m., Stamford Village Library, 117 Main St. Free interactive library show. For info: 607-652-5552, StamfordLibraryNY.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Unadilla Forks
Mother’s Day Madness vendor fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Park, blue building, 121 County Highway 18A. Sponsored by Unadilla Forks Fire Department Auxiliary.
Walton
Puppetsburg Treasure Map Puppet Show, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Free interactive library show.
West Winfield
5K Run/Walk for Hunger, 9 a.m. to noon, Federated Church, 452 E. Main St. Register at runsignup.com or from 8 a.m. until race time.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Free day, for mothers, grandmothers and moms-to-be, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Farmers’ Museum/Fenimore Art Museum. Visit FarmersMuseum.org for information on “Made on the Farm” free Mother’s Day giveaways.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Garrattsville
Mother’s Day pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Firehouse, 4418 State Route 51. By free-will donation.
Hartwick
Mother’s Day breakfast, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Hwy 80.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 24 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Round and Square dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Tri-County Dance and Social Club for those 18 and older.
Unadilla
Mother’s Day chicken barbecue, 10 a.m., former Bishop lot across from Red Apple, Main Street. Chicken halves, salads, homemade pies.
Wells Bridge
Pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Firehouse, 116 County Road 4.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
New Berlin
Butternut Valley Grange, 6 p.m., Unadilla Valley Central School, 4238 State Highway 8.
Oneonta
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Oneonta
Community Conversations,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Free rabies vaccination clinic,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 6 to 8 p.m., Neahwa Park large pavilion, James Georgeson Avenue. For info: 607-547-4230.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Free rabies vaccination clinic,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fire Hall, 74 River Road. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublic health.com
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.