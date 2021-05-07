SATURDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Signs of Spring Night Walk, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Meet in the lower parking lot.
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, noon, Laurens American Legion, 176 Msin St.
Middlefield
Tire and white goods day, 8 a.m. to noon, Highway Garage, 3709 County Route 35. For info: 607-547-8800
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Walton
Bicycle registry and servicing event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Performance by Reggie Harris, 7:30 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Register: waltontheatre.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
SUNDAY
Stamford
Walking tour of Churchill Park Historic District, 2 to 4 p.m., Rexmere Hotel lot, 149 West Main St. For info: 607-242-6998, richwalling@hotmail.com
MONDAY
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Worcester
Merger Mondays, 6 p.m., Worcester Central School, 198 Main St. Attendance will be limited to 70 people. Thirty-five seats will be held for residents of each community on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP for the forum, contact the board clerks of each district: Worcester Central School District: Wendy Elliott, wendyelliott@worcestercs.org, 607-397-8785; Schenevus Central School District: District Clerk Nicole Couse, ncouse@schenevuscsd.org, 607-638-5530. For info: https://sites.google.com/worcestercs.org/schenevusworcester/home.
TUESDAY
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy Street. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200
Zoom pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library lawn, 42 Gardiner Place. Bring a blanket, wear a mask and join Amber for songs, rhymes and books for little ones. Zoom link also available. For info: 607-865-5929.
Presentation on tick and Lyme prevention, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free LIbrary. Zoom ID: 868 3690 5708
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Gather on the lawn for yarn crafts and conversation. Bring a chair and project to work on. Masks required. For info: 607-865-5929.
