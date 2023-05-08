Cooperstown
Adult grief support group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org.
Create A Story, 4 to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For younger audiences with illustrator Jules Feiffer. Book signing from 5 to 6 p.m. For info: www.coopers
townart.com, 607-547-9777.
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to noon, SUNY Delhi pool, 454 Delhi Drive. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Open Swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 454 Delhi Drive. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Walton
One-on-One Tech Support sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Register in advance: 607-865-5929.
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, Bridge Group, 11 a.m. and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport
Breakfast and budget information session, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Charlotte Valley Central School cafeteria.. For senior residents of the district. For info: 607-278-5511, option 4.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 454 Delhi Drive. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Ham dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1312, 84 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-1312.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Living Well with Chronic Conditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sherburne
Chenango Bird Club, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. For info: 607-372-1242, jknapp56@yahoo.com
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
