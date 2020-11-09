Monday

Cooperstown

Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org

Delhi

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16176 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.

Norwich

Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid until 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango

Oneonta

Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 7 p.m., Episode three: Emily Phillips and her Ear Saver Brigade. Available in several formats. For info: bernadettewintersbell.com

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Sidney

Zoom tech classs: Intro to Facebook, 6 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.

Tuesday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Cobleskill

Drive-thru donation spaghetti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Knapp Hall, 106 Suffolk Circle, SUNY Cobleskill. To benefit Veterans Miracle Center in Albany.

Cooperstown

Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org

Norwich

Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid until 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Story Time, 10 a.m., For access info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.

Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m. to noon, For access info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.

Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., For access info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200,

Walton

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Wednesday

Cooperstown

Glimmerglass Film Days virtual film festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org.

Margaretville

Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Norwich

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.

Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid by 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Schenevus

Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, 16 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

West Winfield

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 303 W. Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Calendar items should be emailed no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com or mailed to or dropped off at 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.

