Monday
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16176 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Norwich
Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid until 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango
Oneonta
Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 7 p.m., Episode three: Emily Phillips and her Ear Saver Brigade. Available in several formats. For info: bernadettewintersbell.com
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Zoom tech classs: Intro to Facebook, 6 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Drive-thru donation spaghetti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Knapp Hall, 106 Suffolk Circle, SUNY Cobleskill. To benefit Veterans Miracle Center in Albany.
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Norwich
Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid until 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Story Time, 10 a.m., For access info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m. to noon, For access info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., For access info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200,
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days virtual film festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.
Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid by 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Schenevus
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, 16 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
West Winfield
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 303 W. Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
