Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Bassett Medical Center Prime Care, 1 Atwell Road. For info and appointments: 1-607-547-4625.
Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-753-2767, redcrossblood.org
Gilbertsville
Baked ziti dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. Reservation: 607-337-0261, 607-783-2493.
Hobart
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mirabito Convenience Store, 1028 E. Main St. For info: Delaware County Public Health Services: 1-607-832-5200.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Virtual Supper Club, 5:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Spice Club, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Drive-thru donation dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Knapp Hall, SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle. Veterans Day appreciation dinner to benefit Veterans Miracle Center.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
4-H Information Night, 6:30 p.m., 4-H offices, 31 Maple St. Registration required: 607-547-2536, ext. 225, or tia47@cornell.edu
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Featuring 35th anniversary celebration, quilting ideas and techniques.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays online with Elizabeth Powell and Mary Kay Rummel, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. RSVP and link: brighthillpress.org, paypal.me.brighthillpress
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929.
Women’s Circle, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. For info and to RSVP: renee@uplandscenter.org
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Harvest dance and pie night, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Cooperstown Elementary School, 21 Walnut St. For info: 607-254-8128, 607-547-8665
Holiday show and sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Gilbertsville
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Online auction begins, noon, to benefit Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 21. For info: oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
STEAM Ahead: Webb, Infrared, and You, 4 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library and Park, 62 Chestnut St. Register at hmloneonta.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Animal Crossing Island Hop, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
