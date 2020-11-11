Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy Street. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Middleburgh
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bassett Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. Bidding ends at 7 p.m. at 32auctions.com/commercechenango
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
DOAS Climate Action Network webinar, 6:30 p.m. For info: www.doas.us.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
PEO, Make It, Bake It meeting, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Treadwell
Word Thursday, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Featuring Alice Lichtenstein. At us02web.zoom.us/j/83591339669, brighthillpress.org.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Brook Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Earlville
Virtual performance by John McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Harvest dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
=========================
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.