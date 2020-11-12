Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Earlville
Virtual performance by John McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Harvest dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
East Branch
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Department, Bridge Street. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Edmeston
Alice’s Tea Party, 9 a.m. to noon, The Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Exhibit of Alice Quintin’s china tea cup collection.
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Takeout pork dinner, pick up from 3 to 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Church St. For info; 607-988-7107.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Schenevus
Takeout turkey dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 66 Main St. By donation.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown. Discussion of Colson Whitehead’s novel ‘The Underground Railroad’ led by George Hovis and E. Howard Ashford, SUNY Oneonta faculty. For info and to register: fovl.eventbrite.com
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Middleburgh
Virtual concert with Tom and Geri White, 7 p.m. Part of 2020 Not so Quiet Concert Series. For info: us02web.zoom. us/j/84500513088.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeouts available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse with John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey, 7 p.m., Walton Theatre. Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311.
Monday
Oneonta
Scavenger Hunt, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. Open to all school-aged youths. For info and to register: 607-432-0001.
Trees for Tributaries webinar, 6:30 p.m. For info: www.doas.us. To access: doas.us/event/trees-for-tributaries/.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
