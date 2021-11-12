Saturday
Cooperstown
FOVL book collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Village Hall, 22 Main St.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Zoom family tour: ‘What We Learned from Arthur,’ 10:30 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Visit Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave.
Norwich
Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital. For appointments and info: 607-337-4888.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Let’s Make Glögg, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Trollbok Farm Store & Eatery, 107 Main St. For info: 607-379-3737.
Richfield Springs
Luncheon/bake sale/craft corner, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. For info: rschurchofchristuniting.com
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Schenevus
Takeout turkey dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St. For info: 607-638-5867.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
Second Saturday Open Mic, 7 p.m., The Gallery, 128 Main St. For musicians, songwriters, singers and poets. For info and to register: 1-607-441-8448.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Mile Twelve concert, 7:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. In-person and live streamed. For info and tickets: www.musiconthedela ware.org
Music workshop with Mile Twelve, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Laurens
Takeout harvest dinner, 4 p.m., Fire Department, 2766 State Route 23.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-8506.
Otsego Pomona Grange meeting, 1 p.m., M&M Building, 115 Main St.
Sunday
Cooperstown
‘Experimenting with Intentional Living in New York State,’ 3 to 4 p.m., online Sunday Speaker Series. For info and to register: fovl.eventbrite.com
Middleburgh
Sharon Katz concert, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. For info and to attend: 518-827-4953.
Oneonta
Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble concert, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-7085, www.catskillwinds.com
Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring cooks and crafters with their homemade specialties.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Stamford
Story of Battle of Lake Utsayantha, 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church parking area, 126 State Route 10. For info: richwalling@hotmail.com, 607-242-6998.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Free rabies clinic, 3 to 6 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 607-547-8111, ext. 108, sqspca.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter @gmail.com
Hobart
‘Coping with COVID-19,’ 6 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 80 Cornell Ave. Sponsored by Hobart Rotary featuring NY Project Hope Program Engagement Specialist Cheryl Gerstler. For info: 646-279-4175.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.