Saturday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.

East Branch

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Department, Bridge Street. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Edmeston

Alice’s Tea Party, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Exhibit of Alice Quintin’s china tea cup collection. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.

Margaretville

Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.

Oneonta

History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Takeout pork dinner, pick up from 3 to 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Church St. For info; 607-988-7107.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Schenevus

Takeout turkey dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 66 Main St. By donation.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Cooperstown

Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown. Discussion of Colson Whitehead’s novel ‘The Underground Railroad’ led by George Hovis and E. Howard Ashford, SUNY Oneonta faculty. For info and to register: fovl.eventbrite.com

Margaretville

Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.

Middleburgh

Virtual concert with Tom and Geri White, 7 p.m. Part of 2020 Not so Quiet Concert Series. For info: us02web.zoom. us/j/84500513088.

Oxford

Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeouts available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.

Walton

Virtual Coffeehouse with John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey, 7 p.m., Walton Theatre. Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311.

Monday

Oneonta

Scavenger Hunt, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. Open to all school-aged youths. For info and to register: 607-432-0001.

Trees for Tributaries webinar, 6:30 p.m. For info: www.doas.us. To access: doas.us/event/trees-for-tributaries/.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901

Tuesday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Virtual gallery tours by Zoom of Albrecht Durer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Toddsville

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Walton

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Submit events for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

