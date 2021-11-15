Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter @gmail.com
Hobart
‘Coping with COVID-19,’ 6 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 80 Cornell Ave. Sponsored by Hobart Rotary featuring NY Project Hope Program Engagement Specialist Cheryl Gerstler. For info: 646-279-4175.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Bassett Medical Center Prime Care, 1 Atwell Road. For info and appointments: 1-607-547-4625.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Oneonta Rotary Open House, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., B Side Ballroom & Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Virtual Supper Club, 5:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Healthy Eating for the Holidays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info and to register: 607-369-3131.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
