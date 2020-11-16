Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual gallery tour of Albrecht Durer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m. For info: facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/ or 607-563-1200.
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m. For info and to register: si.cassandra@4cls.org, facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767,redcrossblood.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., On Zoom. For info: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. Auction ends 5 p.m. Saturday. Bid at 32auctions.com/gohsbenefitauction. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Thanksgiving theme pajama storytime for ages 2-8, 6 to 6:40 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Register at eventbrite.com
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10:00 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., O’Neil High School, 47-49 Stockton Ave. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
