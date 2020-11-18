Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Virtual gallery tour, Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Delhi
Virtual playwright reading by Kyle Bass, 6:30 p.m., preregister at getwokecatskills.org
Hamden
Webinar, Growing Resilience: Individually, as a Community, and through the Sectors, 3:30 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension. For info: 607-865-6531. To register: tinyurl.com/y4d9rl5p.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Virtual annual meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society. For info: 607-334-9277, ChenangoHistorical.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: si.cassandra@4cls.org, 607-563-1200.
Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Lunch and Learn Series, 11:30 a.m., Family Resource Network. Topics: technology related assistance and independent living services. For info and to register: 607-287-3816.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Webinar on Biodiversity of Costa Rica with Peter Fauth, 7:30 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. For info and to register: doas.us/event/costa-ricas-biodiversity/
