Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Lunch and Learn Series, 11:30 a.m., Family Resource Network. Topics: technology related assistance and independent living services. For info and to register: 607-287-3816.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Webinar on Biodiversity of Costa Rica with Peter Fauth, 7:30 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. For info and to register: doas.us/event/costa-ricas-biodiversity/
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Virtual gallery tour, Albrecht Durer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Alice’s Tea Party, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Alice Quintin’s china tea cup collection. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Chicken & biscuits dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Opening reception for Small Works, 3 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Reservations: 607-326-7908, roxburyartsgroup.org
Sidney
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-435-5620.
Treadwell
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Church St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Virtual gallery tour, Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Walton
Re-scheduled Virtual Coffeehouse, John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311
Monday
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., with guest Kelsie Laing Rockefeller. Available in several formats. For info: bernadettewintersbell.com.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Zoom Tech Class: Introduction to Facebook, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Appointments required. 607-563-1200.
