Saturday
bainbridge
Child Car Seat Checks, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., town highway department, 179 Lawrence Road. For info: Deputy Kelly Hayner at 607-337-1874 or khayner@co.chenango.ny.us
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopers townfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
‘Digging Up Dessa’, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. Comedy-drama presented by LCS Drama Club.
Maryland
Fall Soup & Stew, noon, Cooperstown Junction Methodist Church, 6367 State Highway 7. Takeout by donation.
Middleburgh
Trae Sheehan in concert, 7 p.m., W. Whitman Books, 304 Main St. For info and tickets: w.whitmanbooks@yahoo.com, 518-827-3377, or find store on Facebook.
Norwich
Holiday bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Bartholomew Church, 73 East Main St. Pre-orders: 607-337-0731, 607-334-7696.
Oneonta
Catskill Symphony Orchestra: Wind Serenades, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: catskillsymphony.org
Clinics, 8:15 to 11:45 a.m., Bassett Family Medicine, 739 State Route 28. For flu and Pfizer COVID-19. For info and appointments: Oneonta Health Center, 607-433-1790 or BFM, 607-431-1015.
COVID-19 walk-in booster clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. All varieties for 18 and older.
Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 8:15 to 11:45 a.m., Bassett Family Medicine, 739 State Route 28, Suite 9. For info: 607-431-1015.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneonta history.org, 607-432-0960.
‘Song of Pandora,’ 1 and 6 p.m., Red Door Church, 381 Main St. Music and comedy by Mountain View Players. Suggested donation: $5. To reserve seats: 607-895-6032, blgregson@gmail.com, 607-433-1714, ext. 201, sstallone@rahab.org.
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First UM Church, 66 Chestnut St.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
‘Small Work’s exhibit opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Exhibit features purchasing option. For info: 607-326-7908, roxburyartsgroup.org
Schoharie
Holiday craft bazaar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Complex, 193 Depot Lane. For info: 518-295-7505, 518-868-2878.
Sidney
Book sale, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Center
Pfizer and J&J vaccination clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., DCMO BOCES Harrold Campus, 270 BOCES Drive. For registered children 5 to 11 accompanied by a parent/guardian. Walk-ins 18 and older will get J&J. For info: 607-832-5200.
Treadwell
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 66 Church St. Homemade crafts, baked goods, White Elephant table, tree trims, baby quilts. Masks and social distancing recommended.
Unadilla
Healthy Eating for Holidays class, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. Register: 607-369-3131.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Chair sale, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Teen meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cobleskill
Tree of Lights, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info and to purchase ornaments: 607-432-6773, helioscare.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee Decorating Party, 2 p.m., Main Street. For info and to reserve a lamppost: email cooperstownchristmas@gmail.com
Delhi
Tree of Lights, 2 p.m., Bandstand, Courthouse Square. For info and to purchase ornaments: 607-432-6773, helioscare.org
Hartwick
Everything But the Turkey, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Assembly of God, 4354 State Hwy 80. Community food and fellowship after church. Bring your favorite Thanksgiving side dish to share.
Laurens
‘Digging Up Dessa,’ 2 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. Comedy-drama presented by LCS Drama Club.
Oneonta
Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring cooks and crafters with homemade specialties weekly through Dec. 19.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Tree of Lights, 2 p.m., Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road. For info and to purchase ornaments: 607-432-6773, helioscare.org
Schoharie
Holiday craft bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Complex, 193 Depot Lane. For info: 518-295-7505, 518-868-2878.
Sidney
Benefit, 1 to 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Dinner, raffles, entertainment. Proceeds to benefit accident victim Rachel Maxwell Feyh. For info: 607-604-4107, 607-437-2135.
Walton
Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse, 6 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. For info and live stream alternative access: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcen ter@gmail.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sherburne
Lecture: ‘Prehistoric Occupations of the Chenango Valley,’ 6 p.m., Bird Cabin, Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 607-674-4733, www.facebook.com/RogersEEC/
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
In person Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. 607-865-5929.
