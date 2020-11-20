Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.coop erstownfarmersmarket.org.
Virtual gallery tour, Albrecht Durer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Alice’s Tea Party, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Alice Quintin’s china tea cup collection. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Chicken & biscuits dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Opening reception for Small Works, 3 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Reservations: 607-326-7908, roxburyartsgroup.org
Sidney
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-435-5620.
Treadwell
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Church St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Virtual gallery tour, Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Walton
Re-scheduled Virtual Coffeehouse, John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311
Monday
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
HAMDEN
Thanksgiving Centerpiece workshop, 2 to 3 p.m., online. For info and to register: www.ccedelaware.org.
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., with guest Kelsie Laing Rockefeller. Available in several formats. For info: bernadettewintersbell.com.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Zoom Tech Class: Introduction to Facebook, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Appointments required. 607-563-1200.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Virtual Book Club, 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info: 607-432-1980.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Community Calendar events should be emailed to community@thedaily star.com, or mailed to or dropped off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. dailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.