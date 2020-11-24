Wednesday

Norwich

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Thursday

Afton

Community Thanksgiving takeout dinnner, 1 to 2 p.m., Methodist Church, Spring Street.

Norwich

Community Thanksgiving takeout dinner, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 37 W. Main St.

Oneonta

Community Thanksgiving takeout dinner, noon to 1:30 p.m., Lord’s Table, 18 Elm St.

Oxford

Thanksgiving drive-thru takeout dinner, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. For McDonough and Oxford areas.

Schenevus

Community Thanksgiving drive-thru takeout dinner, noon to 3 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 82 Main St. Deliveries: 607-638-6033.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Walton

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Friday

Cooperstown

Adorn-a-Door wreath silent auction, noon, Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Ends at 4 p.m. Nov. 28. Bid at www.32auctions.com/adorn2020

Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: farmersmuseum.org

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Theatre presentation: ‘The Story of My Life,’ Hartwick College. Streamed on demand. For info: showtix4u.com/event-details/41538, or theatre@hartwick.edu

Sherburne

Wreath sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2715 State Route 80. Orders: FriendsofRogers.org, 607-674-4733

Sidney

Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200

Unadilla

Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.

Community Calendar events should be emailed to community@thedaily star.com, or mailed to or dropped off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you