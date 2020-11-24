Wednesday
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Thursday
Afton
Community Thanksgiving takeout dinnner, 1 to 2 p.m., Methodist Church, Spring Street.
Norwich
Community Thanksgiving takeout dinner, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 37 W. Main St.
Oneonta
Community Thanksgiving takeout dinner, noon to 1:30 p.m., Lord’s Table, 18 Elm St.
Oxford
Thanksgiving drive-thru takeout dinner, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. For McDonough and Oxford areas.
Schenevus
Community Thanksgiving drive-thru takeout dinner, noon to 3 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 82 Main St. Deliveries: 607-638-6033.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Cooperstown
Adorn-a-Door wreath silent auction, noon, Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Ends at 4 p.m. Nov. 28. Bid at www.32auctions.com/adorn2020
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Theatre presentation: ‘The Story of My Life,’ Hartwick College. Streamed on demand. For info: showtix4u.com/event-details/41538, or theatre@hartwick.edu
Sherburne
Wreath sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2715 State Route 80. Orders: FriendsofRogers.org, 607-674-4733
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200
Unadilla
Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.
