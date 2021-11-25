FRIDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Santa’s arrival!, 5 p.m., Cottage in Pioneer Park, Main and Pioneer. Music and refreshments. Sponsored by Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main Street.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Free family movie, 1 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200
Unadilla
Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Farm, 289 Covered Bridge Road.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
SATURDAY
Cooperstown
Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., CAA ballroom gallery, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Exhibit finale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage.689 Beaver Meadow Road. Kenyan artist Adam Masava, ‘Direct from Nairobi’ paintings on metal. For info: call: 607-547-5327/text 315-941-9607
Zoom family tour: ‘What We Learned from Arthur,’ 10:30 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Reservations: Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Decorating with Native Greenery, 9 to 11 a.m., Landis Arboretum library, 174 Lape Road.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Milford
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Norwich
Ballet preformance: ‘The Nutcracker,’ 7 p.m., Norwich High School, 89 MIdland Drive. For tickets and info: 25165.danceticketing.com, 607-287-5450, tricountyballet@gmail.com. Produced by Tri-County Ballet
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
SUNDAY
Laurens
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Firehouse, 34 Main St. Sponsored by Laurens F.D. Auxiliary featuring Township of Laurens Historical Society items and Jim Loudon’s latest railroad book.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Norwich
Ballet preformance: ‘The Nutcracker,’ 2 p.m., Norwich High School, 89 MIdland Drive. For tickets and info: 25165.danceticketing.com, 607-287-5450, tricountyballet@gmail.com. Produced by Tri-County Ballet
Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society & Museum, 45 Rexford St. For info: www.ChenangoHistorical.org/shop
Oneonta
Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring cooks and crafters with their homemade specialties weekly through Dec. 19.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Oxford
holiday Festival of Lights, 5 p.m., Lafayette Park. For info: https://tinyurl.com/ksbmahne
MONDAY
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
