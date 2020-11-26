Friday

Cooperstown

Adorn-a-Door wreath silent auction, noon, Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Ends at 4 p.m. Nov. 28. Bid at www.32auctions.com/adorn2020

Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: farmersmuseum.org

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Theatre presentation: ‘The Story of My Life,’ Hartwick College. Streamed on demand. For info: showtix4u.com/event-details/41538, or theatre@hartwick.edu

Sherburne

Wreath sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2715 State Route 80. Orders: FriendsofRogers.org, 607-674-4733.

Sidney

Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.

Unadilla

Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.

Saturday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: farmersmuseum.org

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.

Edmeston

Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.

Margaretville

Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.

Oneonta

History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Studio opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spartan Made Quality Carry, 6 Dietz St. For info: SpartanCarry.Etsy.com

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Oxford

Small Business Saturday, LaFayette Park and elsewhere. Holiday shopping and dining. Times vary at individual businesses. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org/SBS-2020

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Unadilla

Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Margaretville

Autumn Exhibit, closing day, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.

Oxford

Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com

Schenevus

Pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post, 16 Main St. By donation. Takeout and limited seating.

Unadilla

Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.

Monday

Hamden

Online holiday wreath making demonstration, 2 to 3 p.m., CCE Delaware County. For info and to register: www.ccedelaware.org

Oneonta

Virtual Bingo Night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. For info and to register: 607-432-0001, www.familyrn.org

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

