Friday
Cooperstown
Adorn-a-Door wreath silent auction, noon, Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Ends at 4 p.m. Nov. 28. Bid at www.32auctions.com/adorn2020
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Theatre presentation: ‘The Story of My Life,’ Hartwick College. Streamed on demand. For info: showtix4u.com/event-details/41538, or theatre@hartwick.edu
Sherburne
Wreath sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2715 State Route 80. Orders: FriendsofRogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Studio opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spartan Made Quality Carry, 6 Dietz St. For info: SpartanCarry.Etsy.com
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Small Business Saturday, LaFayette Park and elsewhere. Holiday shopping and dining. Times vary at individual businesses. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org/SBS-2020
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Unadilla
Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, closing day, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com
Schenevus
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post, 16 Main St. By donation. Takeout and limited seating.
Unadilla
Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.
Monday
Hamden
Online holiday wreath making demonstration, 2 to 3 p.m., CCE Delaware County. For info and to register: www.ccedelaware.org
Oneonta
Virtual Bingo Night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. For info and to register: 607-432-0001, www.familyrn.org
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
