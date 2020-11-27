Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Studio opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spartan Made Quality Carry, 6 Dietz St. For info: SpartanCarry.Etsy.com
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Small Business Saturday, LaFayette Park and elsewhere. Holiday shopping and dining. Times vary at individual businesses. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org/SBS-2020
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Unadilla
Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, closing day, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com
Schenevus
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post, 16 Main St. By donation. Takeout and limited seating.
Unadilla
Covered Bridge Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Covered Bridge Market, 289 Covered Bridge Road.
Monday
Hamden
Online holiday wreath making demonstration, 2 to 3 p.m., CCE Delaware County. For info and to register: www.ccedelaware.org
Oneonta
Virtual Bingo Night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. For info and to register: 607-432-0001, www.familyrn.org
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Morris
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Virtual Duck Derby, 10 to 3 p.m., Family Resource Network. For info: https://tinyurl.com/y4zgr5jv.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
