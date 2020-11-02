Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Bainbridge
Rotary Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bob’s Diner, 26 North Main St. Orders filled at ice cream window.
Cooperstown
Virtual gallery tour by Zoom of Albrecht Durer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour.
Hamden
Delaware River Solar Energy Chat, noon, online. Go to @CCEDelawareHE on Facebook Live. For info: 607-865-6531, www.smartenergychoices.org
Laurens
Takeout turkey dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 176 Main St.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 25 Main St. Dine-in, takeout, local delivery. For info and to order: 607-638-9298, 210-818-6589.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200, www.sidneylibrary.org
Zoom Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200, www.sidneylibrry.org
Zoom story time, 10 a.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library. 607-563-1200, www.sidney.library.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Drive. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Crafts for Teens, 6 p.m., paper sunflowers, For info: Ms. Cassandra, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Email calendar items no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
