Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Virtual Supper Club, 5:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 1-607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
4-H Information Night, 6:30 p.m., 4-H office, 123 Lake St. For interested members and adult volunteers. Preregistration required: 1-607-547-2536, ext. 225 or tia47@cornell.edu
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 1-607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Glimmerglass Film Days, ‘The Truffle Hunters,’ 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St. Also available to live stream. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 2 to 4 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. J&J: walk-ins only; Moderna booster: online registration. For info: 1-607-832-5200.
Franklin
Homemade soups buffet, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Eposcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 1-607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 1-607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 1-607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 1-607-431-0960.
PEO, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Shake it, bake it, take it. For info: Adrienne, 1-607-547-7115.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 1-607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 1-607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Performance: Martha Redbone Roots Project, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For tickets and info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 1-607-326-7908
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 1-607-639-2811 before attending class.
In-person pre-k cooks, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration: 1-607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 1-607-639-2811 before attending class.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free LIbrary. For info: 1-607-865-5929.
