Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, 1st floor, Hartwick College. The Yager’s special exhibit, “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul,” featuring concert images by photographer Larry Hulst, has been held over through Dec. 8. The museum also features permanent and changing exhibits of fine art, archaeology and ethnography.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, noon, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and open tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Take out available.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Terpsichorean Dance Club show, 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Goodrich Theatre, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: 607-436-3456, oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, 1st floor, Hartwick College. The Yager’s special exhibit, “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul,” featuring concert images by photographer Larry Hulst, has been held over through Dec. 8. The museum also features permanent and changing exhibits of fine art, archaeology and ethnography.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistorical
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.