Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Cornell Cooperative Extension virtual annual meeting, 6 p.m., Schoharie-Otsego. Register: cceschoharie-otsego.org/annual-meeting
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days virtual film festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Virtual gallery tour , by Zoom of Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Earlville
Virtual FUNdraiser, 8 p.m., live musical performance by The Sea The Sea from Earlville Opera House’s Facebook and YouTube platforms. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Use Main Street chapel entrance.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order & arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Norwich
Virtual Live Silent Auction, bidding opens 5 p.m., closes 7 p.m. Nov. 12. www.32auctions.com/commercechenango. For info: 607-334-1402.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Anxiety and School Avoidance training, 9 to 11 a.m., by Family Resources Network on Zoom. Registration required. 607-287-3816.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Fish dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Fried or baked haddock. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
