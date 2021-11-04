Friday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 1-607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org

Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglass filmdays.org

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 1-607-746-2155.

Franklin

Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.

Grand Gorge

Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., BOCES Occupational Center, 2020 Jump Brook Road. For info and appointments: 800-753-2767, redcrossblood.org

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 1-607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 1-607-287-0036.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 1-607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Imani Winds Quintet, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. Presented by Oneonta Concert Association. For info and tickets: www.oneontaconcertassociation.org

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 1-607-431-0960.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 1-607-432-3333.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 1-607-563-3434.

Springfield

Naked Eye Astronomy: The Autumn Sky, 7 to 9 p.m., Mohican Farm, 7207 State Route 80. Pre-registartion required: 1-607-282-4087, occainfo.org

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 1-607-563-7713.

Walton

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 1-607-865-5929.

Saturday

Cobleskill

Concert: Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, free.

Cooperstown

Audubon Bird Hike, 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: doas.us

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Earlville

Performance: Eileen Ivers, 7 to 9 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: https://earlvilleoperahouse.showare.com/

Fleischmanns

Opening Reception for “Alone” Art Show by Lisbeth Firmin, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.

Guilford Center

Pancake breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., to benefit Guilford Historical Society, 124 County Road 36.

Middleburgh

Performance: Sara Milonovich with Greg Anderson, 7 p.m., W. Whitman Books, 304 Main St. For info and tickets: 518-827-3377, w.whitmanbooks@yahoo.com

New Berlin

Otsego County Fair Association annual meeting, 1 p.m., Pittsfield Fire Department, 167 State Route 80.

Norwich

Film and Strings: The Gold Rush Revisited, 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org

Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital. For appointments and info: 607-337-4888.

Oneonta

Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 8:15 to 11:45 a.m., Bassett Family Medicine, 739 State Route 28, Suite 9. For info: 607-431-1015.

Fundraiser dinner dance with Driftwoods, 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.

Harvest dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., The Lord’s Table, 18 Elm St. Hosted by FORDO with live music and crafts. For info: 1-607-267-4435.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Nerd Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Cooperstown

Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

Gilbertsville

Veterans Day observance, 3 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 1-607-783-2232.

Laurens

Chicken and biscuit takeout dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.

Oneonta

Hot Cocoa Run, 9:30 a.m., Neahwa Park. Register: thearcotsegohotcocoa5krun1kwalkrunroll.itsyourrace.com/register

Midstate Arms Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23.

Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring cooks and crafters with their homemade specialties.

Salute to Veterans, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Musical tribute by Oneonta Community Concert Band. For info: 1-607-376-7485.

Craft and Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312

From Heartache to Healing and Hope, 9 a.m., podcast featuring ‘Rosa Mystica, Faith and the Art of Joanne VonZwehl.’ Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Facebook Live and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Sharon Springs

Free concert featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7 p.m., Sharon Springs Central School auditorium.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St., Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

