Friday
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Norwich
Virtual Live Silent Auction, bidding opens at 5 p.m., closes 7 p.m. Nov. 12. www.32auctions.com/commercechenango. For info: 607-334-1402.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Anxiety and School Avoidance training, 9 to 11 a.m., by Family Resources Network on Zoom. Registration required. 607-287-3816.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Fish dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Fried or baked haddock. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Saturday
Cobleskill
Virtual Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill. For high school and transfer students and their families. Register at slate.cobleskill.edu/register/OpenHouse2020
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Día de Muertos celebration, 1 p.m., Online, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Cooperstown Graduate Program and Village Library of Cooperstown. For info and access: diademuertoscgp.wordpress.com
Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Alice’s Tea Party, 9 a.m. to noon, The Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Exhibit of Alice Quintin’s china tea cup collection.
Gilboa
Rabies clinic, 2 to 4 p.m., Town Highway Garage, 104 Stryker Road. For info and to register: 518-295-8382, www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic
Highmount
Job Fair, noon to 4 p.m., Belleayre Mountain. For info and to apply: www.belleayre.com
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Norwich
Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid until 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Opening reception for Elizabeth Powell and Kenny Harris, 5 to 6 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: 607-432-2070. Open through Nov. 22.
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Online concert with Greg Greenway, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square. For info: 607-843-6876, 6onthesquare.org
Sidney
Tech help, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. By appointment only. For info: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Self-guided walking art exhibit: ‘Outside Looking In,’ 2 to 4 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street. Through Nov. 28. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Norwich
Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid until 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango
Oxford
Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days, Virtual Film Festival. For info, passes, schedule: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16176 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Norwich
Virtual live auction, a Commerce Chenango event. For info and to bid until 7 p.m. Nov. 12: www.32auctions.com/commercechenango
Oneonta
Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 7 p.m., Episode three: Emily Phillips and her Ear Saver Brigade. Available in several formats. For info: bernadettewintersbell.com
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Zoom tech classs: Intro to Facebook, 6 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
