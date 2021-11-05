Saturday
Cobleskill
Concert: Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, free.
Cooperstown
Audubon Bird Hike, 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: doas.us
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market .org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Performance: Eileen Ivers, 7 to 9 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: https://earlville operahouse.showare.com/
Fleischmanns
Opening Reception for “Alone” Art Show by Lisbeth Firmin, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.
Guilford Center
Pancake breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., to benefit Guilford Historical Society, 124 County Road 36.
Middleburgh
Performance: Sara Milonovich with Greg Anderson, 7 p.m., W. Whitman Books, 304 Main St. For info and tickets: 518-827-3377, w.whitmanbooks@yahoo.com
New Berlin
Otsego County Fair Association annual meeting, 1 p.m., Pittsfield Fire Department, 167 State Route 80.
Norwich
Film and Strings: The Gold Rush Revisited, 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital. For appointments and info: 607-337-4888.
Oneonta
Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 8:15 to 11:45 a.m., Bassett Family Medicine, 739 State Route 28, Suite 9. For info: 607-431-1015.
Fundraiser dinner dance with Driftwoods, 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Harvest dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., The Lord’s Table, 18 Elm St. Hosted by FORDO with live music and crafts. For info: 1-607-267-4435.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Nerd Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Gilbertsville
Veterans Day observance, 3 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 1-607-783-2232.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit takeout dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Oneonta
Hot Cocoa Run, 9:30 a.m., Neahwa Park. Register: thearcotsegohotcocoa5krun1kwalkrunroll.itsyourrace.com/register
Midstate Arms Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23.
Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring cooks and crafters with their homemade specialties.
Salute to Veterans, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Musical tribute by Oneonta Community Concert Band. For info: 1-607-376-7485.
Craft and Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope, 9 a.m., podcast featuring ‘Rosa Mystica, Faith and the Art of Joanne VonZwehl.’ Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Facebook Live and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sharon Springs
Free concert featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7 p.m., Sharon Springs Central School auditorium.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St., Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Glimmerglass Film Days, virtual. For info: www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Franklin
Reading and Discussion Series: The American Dream, 7 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info and to register: fr.ill@4cls.org, 607-829-2941.
Norwich
Career Expo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., SUNY Morrisville campus. For info: 607-334-1402.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
