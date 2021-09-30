Friday
Cooperstown
CNY Watercolor Society juried exhibit reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: cooperstownart.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. Bring own bags, masks required.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fleischmanns
‘Counterpart’ by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
New Berlin
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Fish dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
‘Play It Forward,’ 3 to 10 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Proceeds benefit OHS Scholarship Fund. For tickets and info: Five Star Subaru, Tax Professionals of NY, 607-432-5450.
‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
‘Toil ‘n Trouble’ comedy show, 7:30 p.m., Carriage House, 76 Main St. For tickets and info: bit.ly/toilntroubletix
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Exhibit opening: ‘A Century of Her Art,’ by Roberta vonHahmann, 5 to 7 p.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main St. For info: 607-397-7309, worcesterfreelibrary.org
Saturday
Andes
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, 11 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: an.ill@4cls.org, 845-676-3333.
Bainbridge
Wilson’s barbecued chicken, 10:30 a.m., Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. To benefit American Legion Post 806.
Cobleskill
Home and Country Living Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive.
Cooperstown
Art by the Lake, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. Bring own bags, masks required.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Walking tour of pipe organs, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church and others. Times and info: 480-206-5305, sathercurt@hotmail.com
Esperance
Make a Braided Herb Basket with Helen Condon of Adirondack Rug Braiding, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Schoharie River Center, 2025 Burtonville Road.
Fleischmanns
‘Counterpart’ by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.
Gilbertsville
Christ Church Apple Fest, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christ Church, 166 Marion Ave. Proceeds to benefit church camp schlarships.
Hancock
Group Art Show opening, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Birdhouse Gallery, 499 E. Front St. For info: 917-721-3365.
Hartwick Seminary
Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fire Department, 4877 State Route 28.
Milford
Fall foliage train rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St.. For info: cooperstowntrain.com
Mount Vision
‘True Voyage is Return: An Ambiguous Opera,’ 8 p.m., The Visionary Stage for New & Explorative Art, 2381 State Route 5. For tickets and info: eventbrite.com, www.thevisionaryny.com
New Berlin
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St.
Oneonta
Audubon Hawkwatch Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., DOAS Sanctuary, Grange Hall Spur Road. For info: tinyurl.com/4VXL5a7cd
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Athelas Fall Festival, 1 to 4 p.m., Northfield Riding Facility, 1179 County Hwy 5. $5 per family.
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sharon Springs
Run 4 the Hills, a 4-mile run/walk for First Responders, 9 a.m., Main Street. For info: www.HeoFundAmerica.org, 518-231-1751.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Paperback Pumpkins, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-865-5929
South Otselic
Rabies vaccination clinic, 9 to 10 a.m., Highway Department, 165 County Road 13A. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/zkk6e36n
Treadwell
Drive thru takeout turkey dinner, 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Church St.
Unadilla
Fall harvest dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Costume swap, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Reflective Art Retreat, 2 to 4 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. Register at Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929
West Edmeston
Out of Darkness Community Walk, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brookfield Town Park, Academy Road. To benefit American Society for Suicide Prevention.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cobleskill
Home and Country Living Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Delhi
Annual meeting and open house, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2 to 5 p.m., 4-H Camp Shankitunk, 2420 Arbor Hill Road. For info: 607-865-6531, kmg289@cornell.edu
Esperance
Make a Braided Herb Basket with Helen Condon of Adirondack Rug Braiding, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schoharie River Center, 2025 Burtonville Road.
Fleischmanns
‘Counterpart’ by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery
Franklin
Music at the Market, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thumbs & The Professor, Chapel Hall, Institute Street. For info: facebook.com.FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Middlefield
Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Middlefield Schoolhouse, 3698 County Highway 35. Sponsored by Middlefield Historical Association. For info: 607-547-9055.
Milford
Fall foliage train rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com
Oneonta
Blessing of Animals, 1 to 2 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Pit Run, 10:45 a.m., Neahwa Park, 10k, 5k, 2-mile stroll, 100k virtual challenge. To benefit Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship. For info: pitrun.org
‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Richfield Springs
Colie’s 6K Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dyn’s Cider Mill, 7915 NY-RT 28. For info: www.runsignup.com/colie
Schenevus
Chinese Auction fundraiser, 1 p.m., AMVETS Hall, Main Street. Drawing at 4 p.m. Need not be present to win. To benefit Maryland Historical Society. For info: 607-434-2177.
Sherburne
Third Annual Electric Car show, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, state Route 80. For info: FriendsofRogers.org
Unadilla
Benefit concert, 2 p.m., featuring members of Classical Guitar Society, First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St. To benefit Unadilla Food Pantry.
Walton
Virtual coffeehouse program: John Kirk and Trish Miller, 6 to 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Info. and link: musiconthedelaware.org
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Free rabies clinic, 4 to 7 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. Appointments: 607-547-8111, ext. 108.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Link: us06web.zoom.is/j/88634103795
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.