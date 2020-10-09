Saturday
Afton
Half Moon Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St. For info: Facebook.com.events2857526994475152/
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Davenport
Takeout barbecue chicken halves, 11 a.m., Davenport Firehouse, 15838 State Route 23. Fundraiser for Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve time to view.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Highmount
Scenic Gondola Rides, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Belleayre Mountain. For info: www.belleayre.com.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tours, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Drive-by shoe drop off, 9 a.m. to noon, Top tier, Municipal Parking Garage. For info: facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising.
Fall scenic rides, 9:45 a.m., American Legion Riders Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. In support of Otsego County Relay for Life and Robin Enck. For info: alrpost259.org/foliage.
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. NYS Path Through History Day. For info: 607-432-0960; info@OneontaHistory.org.
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. Morning coffee and baked goods; afternoon barbecue. Proceeds go toward Honduras Mission Trip.
Drive-in movie: ‘The Hunger Games,’ 7 p.m., Foothills parking lot, 24 Market St. For info: 607-353-7143.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Roxbury
New works by Sinejan Buchina and Elaine Grandy, 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Opening reception. For info: 607-326-7908, roxburyartsgroup.org.
Schenevus
Chicken parmesan pre-order takeout dinner deadline, AMVETS Post No. 2752, 25 Main St. Call 607-638-9298, 210-818-6589.
Sidney
Barbecue fundraiser, 10 a.m., Main Street bridge parking lot. Brooks’ chicken and ribs and dinners. Sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi of Sidney. For info: 607-563-2679, 607-563-8600.
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.
Summit
Drive-thru soup and biscuit dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Fire Department, 2912 State Route 10. For info: 518-287-1900.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607-278-5744 to reserve a time to view.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Highmount
Scenic Gondola Rides, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Belleayre Mountain. For info: www.belleayre.com.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Middleburgh
Martyn Joseph, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. Not-so-quiet concert series event via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98191488335.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Richfield Springs
Roast pork drive-thru dinner pre-order deadline, Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. Dinner on Oct. 17. Call 315-858-1451, 315-858-2357.
Monday
Bainbridge
Doug’s Fish Fry to go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 Church St. For info: 607-753-9184, ext. 2. To benefit Bainbridge Rotary Club.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Margaretville
Archives Donation Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fairview Library garage, 43 Walnut St. Historic items wanted by Historical Society of Town of Middletown. For info and appointments: history@catskill.net, 845-586-4973.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Hamden
Online Energy Chat, noon, For info: Delaware County Cooperative Extension, 607-865-6531, ccedelaware.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St.. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual story time, 10 a.m.; Zoom pre-K library learners, 11 a.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Storytime online, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
To submit calendar events, email them no later than Friday for the following week to community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206.
