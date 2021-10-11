TUESDAY
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m. Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m. 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
East Branch
Rabies vaccination clinic, 7 to 9 p.m. East Branch Fire Hall, 29 Bridge St. For info: 607-832-5200.
Franklin
Reading and Discussion Series: The American Dream, 7 p.m. Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info and to register: fr.ill@4cls.org, 607-829-2941.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Dog Park opens, noon, Neahwa Park, near skate park.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m. Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Story Time with Community Helpers, 10 a.m. Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free LIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Movie: ‘Transylvania 6-5000,’ 7 p.m., Kappel Theater, Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: chenangoarts.org, 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Visiting Writers Series: Roger W. Hecht ad Su Choo, 7 p.m., Hartwick College, Eaton Lounge, One Hartwick Drive. For info: 607-431-4921.
Schenevus
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Schenevus Central School, 159 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200,
Teen-Tober: Interactive Game Night, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200,
Virtual Supper Club, 5:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200,
Walton
Spice Club, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Women’s Circle - Gratitude, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. RSVP to renee@uplandscenter.org
