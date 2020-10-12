Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
delhi
Flu shot clinic, noon to 3 p.m., for income eligible county residents, Health Department, 99 Main St. For info, required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Hamden
Online Energy Chat, noon, For info: Delaware County Cooperative Extension, 607-865-6531, ccedelaware.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St.. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual story time, 10 a.m.; Zoom pre-K library learners, 11 a.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Storytime online, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
