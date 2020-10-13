Wednesday
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. Free. Call 607/278-5744 to reserve time to view. Features works by Gary Mead, Joe Dibble, Kira Lendo, Joe Hewitt, Ken Etts, Dane Scudder and Chris Carey.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friends Helping Friends by Boscov’s for Chenango County Historical Society, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., For info: ChenangoHistorical.org.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Sidney
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Delhi
Drive-thru flu shot clinic, noon to 2:30 p.m., Delhi Health Center, 460 Andes Road. For info and appointments: 607-746-0550.
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 5. to 7 p.m., Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 46610 State Route 10. For info: 607-632-5200, delawarecountypublichealth.com.
East Meredith
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 101 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Cuhurch, 125 County Route 11. All are welcome.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: FMNP coupons accepted. Pumpkin weight guessing contest. Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
New Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
