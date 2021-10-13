Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Main gallery exhibit opening, 5 to 7 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring works by Ashley Norwood, Tracy Helgeson and Marcie Schwartzman. For info: text or call 315-941-9607, or visit FBArtGarageCooperstown
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Candidates debate, 7 p.m., District 5 county representative and town of Hartwick candidates, on Zoom. For info and access: www.lwvcoopers town area.org, www.facebook.com/LWVoftheCooperstownArea
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 475 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 12 to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
In-person Pre-K Cooks, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Ctr., 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooking class, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations: 607-547-1456, farmersmuseum.org, Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Downsville Central School, 14784 State Route 30. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Fleischmanns
‘Counterpart’ exhibit by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Gilbertsville
Music at Empire, 6 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. Acoustic trio featuring Steve Jacobsen, Mike Birdsall and Ken Held. For info: 607-783-2859.
Greene
Performance: ‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St.. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Morris
Haunted House, 7 to 11 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.
Norwich
Opening reception, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. Featuring ‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘Inhale/Exhale’ by Annie Gohde. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Concert: The Legendary Wailers, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: destinationoneonta.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
O’Connor Chair Lecture: ‘Nurses Power in Policy’ on Zoom, 7 p.m. For info: hartwick.edu/oconnor
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Program ‘Late Nights and Wee Owls,’ on Zoom, 7:30 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. For info and to register: doas.us/twenty-five-years-of-late-nights-and-wee-owls/
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sharon Springs
Poetry Festival, 7:30 p.m., Sharon Springs Central School auditorium. For info: https://klinkharthall.org/poetry-festival-2021/
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton.
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
