Saturday
Bloomville
Penny social, 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St. To benefit Bloomville Food Pantry.
Cooperstown
Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Zoom family tour: ‘What We Learned from Arthur,’ 10:30 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Reservations: Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Scott Cook, Arts Cafe Show, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info: earlvilleoperahouse.com
Fleischmanns
‘Counterpart’ exhibit by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.
Gilbertsville
Open House, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gilbertsville Free Library, 19 Commercial St. For info: 607-783-2832.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Hamden
Takeout Harvest Dinner, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 35806 State Highway 10. By free-will offering.
Howes Cave
Early Technology Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Morris
Haunted House, 7 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. For info: www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair.
Oneonta
Daffodil bulb giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Farmers’ Market, 51 Market St. Sponsored by Oneonta Garden Club . For info: 607-432-9273.
Destination Oneonta Harvest Party, noon to 6 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: destinationoneonta.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www. helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 587 Cullen Road, Richfield Springs. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Sharon Springs
Poetry writing workshops, 10 a.m., Roseboro Hotel & Sharon Springs Free Library, Main Street. Panel discussion, 2 p.m., Roseboro Hotel. For info and to register: www.Klinkharthall.org/shop.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Sisters United Fall Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Ave. For info: 607 829-2888.
Teen meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., sponsored by Friends of Village Library, online. Featuring Dr. Richard Loftus and ‘Long COVID Syndrome and Other Post-COVID Complications.’ For info and to register: fovl.eventbrite.com.
Fleischmanns
Exhibit: ‘Counterpart’ by Bea Ortiz, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.
Greene
Performance: ‘The Craftsman,’ 2 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Jefferson
Talk: by food historian Peter G. Rose, 3 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St.
Leonardsville
Drive-thru donation pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St.
Oneonta
Skate for Wellness, 10 a.m. to noon, Interskate 88, 5185 State Route 23. Register at: SkateForWellness.eventbrite.com
Stamford
Concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., UM Church, 88 Main St. Reservations: FOMAAdmin@friendsofmusic.org
Walton
Performance: John Potocnik and Tom White, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. Also by Zoom. For info: musiconthedelaware.org
Monday
Cooperstown
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Stamford
Writers Evening, 7 p.m., Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main St. For info and to register, email headwaters@roxburyartsgroup.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Retirement Reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Hosted by Greater Oneonta Hist. Soc. for retired Executive Director Bob Brozozowski. For info: 607-432-0960.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free LIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.