Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: 607-547-1534, FarmersMuseum.org.
Delhi
Flu shot clinic, 8 a.m. to noon, O’Connor Hospital, 460 Andes Road. For info and appointments: 607-746-0525.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tours, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Morris
Fall craft show and chicken barbecue, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Post 1417, 314 Ellis Road. Handmade items and baked goods. Barbecue starts at noon.
4th annual Scarefest and Haunted House, 7 to 11 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake St. For info: facebook.com/otsegocountyfair/
Norwich
Drive-thru flu shot clinic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chenango County Office Building, 5 Court St. For info and appointments: 607-337-1660.
Oneonta
Drive-by shoe drop off, 9 a.m. to noon, Top tier, Municipal Parking Garage, Market and South Main streets. For info: facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Richfield Springs
Drive-thru roast pork dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St.
Schoharie
Book signing and tour with Jeff O’Connor, 1 to 4 p.m., Old Stone Fort Museum & Schoharie County Historical Society, 145 Fort Road. Registration: 518-295-7192.
Sidney
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/.
Virtual tech class, 10 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.
Walton
Big Book Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., William B. Ogden Free LIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series: Author/Historian Gretchen Sorin, 3 to 4 p.m., Online. For info and to register: fovl.eventbrite.com. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tours, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Road Rally Scavenger Hunt, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: OneontaRotaryRoadRally@gmail.com.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse Concert with Walt Birbeck, 7 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311.
Monday
Roxbury
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Jay Gould Memorial Church carriage house, 53837 State Route 30. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
South Kortright
Essential Oils for Immune System Support, 7 to 8 p.m., online. For info and to register: Barbara at School of Environmental & Vocational Arts, 845-684-5601.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., online. William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88365361416.
Storytime online, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84799926279. ID: 847 9992 6279.
