Friday
Bainbridge
Virtual performances of ‘Steel Magnolias,’ by Out of the Woodwork Players, 7:30 p.m., Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/39834. For info: jerichoarts.com.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
Delhi
Libertarians running for office, 11 a.m., O’Neill’s Shire Pub, 123 Main St. For info: 607-435-9859.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. For info: 607-278-5744.
Howes Cave
Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Oneonta
Fish fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Yard Sale, 9:30 a.m. to noon, St. James’ Manor, 9 St. James’ Place. No early sales. Rain or shine.
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek candlelight ghost tours, Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For info and tickets: hyde-hall.square.site/.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Chicken barbecue fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. Sponsored by American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806.
Virtual performances of ‘Steel Magnolias,’ by Out of the Woodwork Players, 7:30 p.m.,Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/39834. Info: jerichoarts.com.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. $5 bag sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
Voter Registration Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St.
Delhi
Organ concert by Curt Sather, 3 p.m., United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church St.
Voter Registration Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 84 Main St. For info: youngprogressivesofdelco@gmail.com.
East Meredith
Drive-in performance: Amy Helm, 3 to 4:45 p.m., 790 Grimm Road. For info and tickets: www.westkc.org.
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. For info: 607-278-5744.
Hartwick Seminary
Voter Registration Drive, noon to 7 p.m., Hartwick Fire Station, 4877 NY 28.
Howes Cave
Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com today!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Drive-in movie: ‘Jurassic Park,’ 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. parking lot. Free. Info: 607-353-7143.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Roxbury
For Arts’ Sake auctions, 4 to 5 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Tickets and info: 607-326-7908, roxburyartsgroup.org.
Sidney
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/.
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek candlelight ghost tours, Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.
Treadwell
Drive-thru takeout turkey dinner, 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Church St. By donation.
walton
Movies by Moonlight, 7:30 p.m., ‘Coco,’ William B. Ogden Free Library front lawn, 42 Gardiner Place.
Worcester
Fun Day Out, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Hidden Memories, 143 Main St.. For info: 607-386-0825.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Virtual performances of ‘Steel Magnolias,’ by Out of the Woodwork Players, 2 p.m., Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/39834. Info: jerichoarts.com.
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Final day of used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St., $5 bag sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. For info: 607-544-1418.
East Meredith
Folk Art in Wood exhibit by the Catskills Folk Connection, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Route 12. For info: 607-278-5744.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: franklinlocal.org, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/.
Hartwick
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Coach Cancer Screening, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jerry’s Place, 6635 State Highway 28. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Howes Cave
Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Sidney
Benefit chicken barbecue for Trinity O’Connor, 11 a.m. until food is gone, Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Pre-orders accepted: 607-287-6018.
Walton
Virtual coffeehouse concert with Emily Bartz Hutchinson, 7 p.m., Walton Theatre. Through Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311.
Monday
Cooperstown
Celebration of Autumn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. Daily until Oct. 12. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Oneonta
Libertarians running for office, 7 to 9 p.m., Red’s Ale House & Grill, 84 Main St. For info: 607-435-9859.
Worcester
Community Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: redcrossblood.org, 607-397-8119.
