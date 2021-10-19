Wednesday
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark tours, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Film: ‘Young Frankenstein,’ 7 p.m., Kappel Theatre, Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: chenangoarts.org, 607-336-2787
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Mayoral Candidates Debate, 7 p.m., online. Sponsored by Oneonta Area League of Women Voters. For info and technical assistance: www.lwvoneonta.org, lwvoneontatech@gmail.com.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Virtual Supper Club, 5:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cherry Valley
Artist Talk/Prix Fixe Dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 25 Main Collective, 25 Main St. For info: 607-264-5340.
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark tours, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Middlefield
Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. For info: 607-547-9983.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
“Get the Facts about Breast Cancer,” noon to 1 p.m., online. To register: https://bassett.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrcuiqrz0rGdHLrRCnjbILEGJy7BcT-Adf
Compassionate Friends, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: 607-746-7396, www.tcfoneonta.org.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sherburne
Electric car raffle drawing, noon, Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: FriendsofRogers.org
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
In-person Pre-K Cooks, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Writers Salon via Zoom, 7:30 p.m., Bright Hill Press. For info and link: brighthillpress.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooking class, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Crafterwork: Crafts for Adults, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
