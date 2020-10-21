Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Virtual gallery tours, 2 p.m., Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Delhi
District 42 Senate Candidate Forum, 10 to 11 a.m., Online. For info and to register: delawarecounty.org. Sponsored by Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. For info: FMNP coupons accepted. Pumpkin weight guessing contest. Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Celebration, noon to 12:30 p.m., online. For access info: Cancer Services Program of the Central Region on Facebook.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
New virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Storytime, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays, 7 p.m., with Robert Benson and Pam Strother, online at us02web.zoom.us/j/88061102152.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Take and make craft for kids, 6:30 p.m. For access info: William B. Ogden Free Library, 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: 607-547-1534, FarmersMuseum.org.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., Howe Caverns, 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Middlefield
Takeout roast turkey dinner, 5 p.m., Middlefield Baptist Church, 121 Rezen Road.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Stuff of Dreams, three one-act plays. On-demand streaming. For tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/40099. Available midnight Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Virtual Pajama Storytime, 7 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.
