Friday

Afton

Free concert with Justin Dickey, 6 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations: 607-547-1456, farmersmuseum.org, Eventbrite.com

Delhi

Flu vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to noon, Delhi Health Center, 460 Andes Road. For info: 607-746-0550.

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Earlville

Paranormal tours, 7 and 10 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and reservations: 315-691-3550, earlvilleoperahouse.com

Franklin

Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.

Greene

‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Turkey dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.

Springfield

Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, Springfield. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4t7ssv3t

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Saturday

Andes

Catskills Loves Louisiana fundraiser, 2 to 5 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St. For info: www.theandeshotel.com/fundraiser

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., behind Bassett Medical Center outpatient clinic. For info: 607-547-7973.

Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations: 607-547-1456, farmersmuseum.org, Eventbrite.com

Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibits in main gallery (New York) and middle bay (Narobi). For info: Call 607-547-5327/text 315-941-9607 or see FBArtGarageCooperstown

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Judge Gideon Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Reservations required: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net

Esperance

Fall Foliage Tree Walk, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Laoe Road.

Greene

‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.

Margaretville

Annual meeting and luncheon: Historical Society of the Town of Middletown, noon, Fire Hall, Church Street. Reservation: 845-586-2860, history@catskill.net

Milford

Pumpkin Patch Rail Rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com, 607-432-2429.

Morris

FALLoween Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Creekside Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 463 Pegg Road. For info: 6zero7events.com

Oneonta

Bruce Hall Memorial breakfast buffet, 7:30 to 10 a.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Donations will benefit Sons of American Legion Post 259. For info: 607-432-0494.

Catskill Symphony Orchestera Concert I: Archissimo, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: catskillsymphony.org

Flu and COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic, 8:15 to 11:45 a.m., Bassett Family Medicine, 739 State Route 28, Suite 9. For info: 607-431-1015.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Metropolitan Opera screening: ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: 607-431-2080, Foothills events on Facebook.

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

South Columbia

Ride and Walk: Lackawanna Trail Park, 1 p.m., Trail Park, 167 McKoons Road. For info: occainfo.org/calendar

Springfield

Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, Springfield. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4t7ssv3t

Stamford

Costume Harvest Festival, 3 to 5 p.m., Stamford Village Library, 117 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2u2ufc5f

Unadilla

100th anniversary celebration, noon to 2 p.m., Community House and Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131.

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Library Construction Open House, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Cobleskill

Memorial CROP Hunger Walk, 1:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel St. For info: 518-234-2933.

Cooperstown

Pumpkin Glow, 6 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.

Greene

‘The Craftsman,’ 2 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.

Milford

Pumpkin Patch Rail Rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com, 607-432-2429.

Norwich

Premiere of ‘A Haunting Investigation,’ 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.

Oneonta

Tri-County Dance and Social Club Halloween dance, 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Doc Weismore’s Real Coutry band, St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.

Sidney

Friends of the Library movie: ‘News of the World,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Reservation required: 607-563-1200

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312

Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to Healing and Hope. “How One Woman Changed Thousands of Lives...By Moving through Butter’ featuring educator and dancer Diane Rawlinson. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com

Sidney

Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you