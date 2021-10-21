Friday
Afton
Free concert with Justin Dickey, 6 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations: 607-547-1456, farmersmuseum.org, Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Flu vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to noon, Delhi Health Center, 460 Andes Road. For info: 607-746-0550.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Paranormal tours, 7 and 10 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and reservations: 315-691-3550, earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Turkey dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, Springfield. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4t7ssv3t
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Andes
Catskills Loves Louisiana fundraiser, 2 to 5 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St. For info: www.theandeshotel.com/fundraiser
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., behind Bassett Medical Center outpatient clinic. For info: 607-547-7973.
Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations: 607-547-1456, farmersmuseum.org, Eventbrite.com
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibits in main gallery (New York) and middle bay (Narobi). For info: Call 607-547-5327/text 315-941-9607 or see FBArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Judge Gideon Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Reservations required: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Esperance
Fall Foliage Tree Walk, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Laoe Road.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Margaretville
Annual meeting and luncheon: Historical Society of the Town of Middletown, noon, Fire Hall, Church Street. Reservation: 845-586-2860, history@catskill.net
Milford
Pumpkin Patch Rail Rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com, 607-432-2429.
Morris
FALLoween Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Creekside Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 463 Pegg Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Oneonta
Bruce Hall Memorial breakfast buffet, 7:30 to 10 a.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Donations will benefit Sons of American Legion Post 259. For info: 607-432-0494.
Catskill Symphony Orchestera Concert I: Archissimo, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: catskillsymphony.org
Flu and COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic, 8:15 to 11:45 a.m., Bassett Family Medicine, 739 State Route 28, Suite 9. For info: 607-431-1015.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Metropolitan Opera screening: ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: 607-431-2080, Foothills events on Facebook.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
South Columbia
Ride and Walk: Lackawanna Trail Park, 1 p.m., Trail Park, 167 McKoons Road. For info: occainfo.org/calendar
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, Springfield. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4t7ssv3t
Stamford
Costume Harvest Festival, 3 to 5 p.m., Stamford Village Library, 117 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2u2ufc5f
Unadilla
100th anniversary celebration, noon to 2 p.m., Community House and Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Library Construction Open House, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cobleskill
Memorial CROP Hunger Walk, 1:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel St. For info: 518-234-2933.
Cooperstown
Pumpkin Glow, 6 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 2 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Milford
Pumpkin Patch Rail Rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com, 607-432-2429.
Norwich
Premiere of ‘A Haunting Investigation,’ 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club Halloween dance, 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Doc Weismore’s Real Coutry band, St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Sidney
Friends of the Library movie: ‘News of the World,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Reservation required: 607-563-1200
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312
Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to Healing and Hope. “How One Woman Changed Thousands of Lives...By Moving through Butter’ featuring educator and dancer Diane Rawlinson. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.