Saturday
Andes
Catskills Loves Louisiana fundraiser, 2 to 5 p.m., Andes Hotel, 110 Main St. For info: www.theandeshotel.com/fundraiser
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., behind Bassett Medical Center outpatient clinic. For info: 607-547-7973.
Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations: 607-547-1456, farmersmuseum.org, Eventbrite.com
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibits in main gallery (New York) and middle bay (Narobi). For info: Call 607-547-5327/text 315-941-9607 or see FBArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Judge Gideon Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Reservations required: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Esperance
Fall Foliage Tree Walk, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Laoe Road.
Fleischmanns
Vocalist Madeline Grace, 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery, For info: 646-883-9119.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Margaretville
Annual meeting and luncheon: Historical Society of the Town of Middletown, noon, Fire Hall, Church Street. Reservation: 845-586-2860, history@catskill.net
Middleburgh
Performance: Louise Mosrie, 7 p.m., W. Whitman Books, 304 Main St. For info and tickets: 518-827-3377.
Milford
Pumpkin Patch Rail Rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com, 607-432-2429.
Morris
FALLoween Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Creekside Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 463 Pegg Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Oneonta
Bruce Hall Memorial breakfast buffet, 7:30 to 10 a.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Donations will benefit Sons of American Legion Post 259. For info: 607-432-0494.
Catskill Symphony Orchestera Concert I: Archissimo, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: catskillsymphony.org
Flu and COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic, 8:15 to 11:45 a.m., Bassett Family Medicine, 739 State Route 28, Suite 9. For info: 607-431-1015.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Metropolitan Opera screening: ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: 607-431-2080, Foothills events on Facebook.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Solo flight x 3, by Heidi Latsky Dance, 3 p.m. For info and locations: Roxbury Arts Group at 607-326-7908 or roxburyartsgroup.org
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
South Columbia
Ride and Walk: Lackawanna Trail Park, 1 p.m., Trail Park, 167 McKoons Road. For info: occainfo.org/calendar
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, Springfield. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4t7ssv3t
Stamford
Costume Harvest Festival, 3 to 5 p.m., Stamford Village Library, 117 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2u2ufc5f
Unadilla
100th anniversary celebration, noon to 2 p.m., Community House and Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Library Construction Open House, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cobleskill
Memorial CROP Hunger Walk, 1:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel St. For info: 518-234-2933.
Cooperstown
Pumpkin Glow, 6 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Greene
‘The Craftsman,’ 2 p.m., Chenango River Theater, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org, 607-656-8499.
Milford
Pumpkin Patch Rail Rides, 1 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: cooperstowntrain.com, 607-432-2429.
Norwich
Premiere of ‘A Haunting Investigation,’ 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club Halloween dance, 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Doc Weismore’s Real Country band, St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Sidney
Friends of the Library movie: ‘News of the World,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Reservation required: 607-563-1200
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312
Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to Healing and Hope. “How One Woman Changed Thousands of Lives...By Moving through Butter’ featuring educator and dancer Diane Rawlinson. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Bainbridge
Auditions for ‘Always a Bridesmaid,’ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: 607-563-2582, owptheatre@yahoo.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Franklin
Reading and Discussion Series: The American Dream, 7 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info and to register: fr.ill@4cls.org, 607-829-2941.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Poetry readings, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta. Featuring three poets from the Caribbean. For info and link: https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/red-dragon-reading-series
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Schoharie
‘Get the Facts about Breast Cancer,’ via Zoom. By CSP and Schoharie County OFA, noon to 1 p.m. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/4x5dct8u
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free LIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
