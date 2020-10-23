Saturday
Arkville
Catskill Center Fall Gala, 7 to 8:30 p.m., via Zoom. For info: cccd@catskillcenter.org, 845-586-2611, catskillcenter.org.
Cooperstown
Book collection for Friends of the Village Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Fair Street entrance to library building/village hall.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: 607-547-1534, FarmersMuseum.org.
Virtual gallery tour, 2 p.m., Albrecht Durer, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour.
Delhi
The Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
SUNY Delhi Alumni Reunion & Homecoming, noon, online. For info: www.delhi.edu/alumni/weekend.
Edmeston
Alice’s Tea Party, 9 a.m. to noon, The Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Exhibit of Alice Quintin’s china tea cup collection. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Laurens
Highway cleanup, 10 a.m. to noon, County Route 11. Volunteers welcome. For info: Laurens Together Facebook group.
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. Closes Nov. 29. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Drive-by shoe drop off, 9 a.m. to noon, Top tier, Municipal Parking Garage, Market and South Main streets. For info: facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising.
Harvest dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Stuff of Dreams: three one-act plays, on-demand streaming. For tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/40099. Available midnight Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
In-person Tech Help sessions, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration required. For info: 607-563-1200.
Main Street Market Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main and Division streets. Local farm produce and plants. For info: facebook.com/Savymom2/.
Springfield
Hyde & Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours, 6:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. Tours at 6:30, 7 and 7:30. For info and tickets: https://hydehall.square.site.
Unadilla
Takeout harvest dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St.
Walton
Music on the Delaware Fall Virtual Concert: Kimberly Hawkey, Loren Daniels and Evan Ingels, 7:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. To access: https://tinyurl.com/y6y8fkz4.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St.. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Pumpkin Glow, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Bring pumpkin and candle. For info: 607-547-9777, cooperstownart.com.
Virtual gallery tour, 2 p.m., Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour.
Howes Cave
Howe Caverns Haunted Cave Tour, 5 to 10 p.m., 255 Discovery Drive. For info and tickets: @HoweScary.com!
Margaretville
Autumn Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring work by gallery members. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Bird Seed order deadline, 12 a.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. For info and to order: doas.us/event/2020-bird-seed-sale/
Oxford
Community Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Takeouts available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Schenevus
Pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Veterans Hall, 25 Main St. Takeout by donation. Sponsored by Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752.
Sidney
Benefit for Afton VFW, noon to 6 p.m., Gavin’s Takeout, 12 Division St. Gavin’s and Baristacrats Coffee Bar will donate 10% of their sales to Afton VFW’s building project.
Monday
Oneonta
121st NYS Assembly Candidate Virtual Debate, 7 to 8:30 p.m., View at www.lwvcooperstownarea.org and www.lwvoneonta.org.
Teen Scene Cook Along, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Online. Open to all school-aged youths. Sponsored by Family Resource Network For info and to register: 607-432-0001.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope , a podcast, 9 a.m. For info: bernadettewintersbell.com.
Schoharie
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cherry Valley
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Center, 2 Genesee St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Virtual Book Club meeting, 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Zoom meeting ID: 367-869-4581, Password: 213240.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Haunted Historic Walk around Sidney, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration required. 607-563-1200.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Storytime online, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84799926279. ID: 847 9992 6279.
