Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Bainbridge
Auditions for ‘Always a Bridesmaid,’ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: 607-563-2582, owptheatre@yahoo.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Franklin
Reading and Discussion Series: The American Dream, 7 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info and to register: fr.ill@4cls.org, 607-829-2941.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Poetry readings, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta. Featuring three poets from the Caribbean. For info and link: https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/red-dragon-reading-series
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Schoharie
‘Get the Facts about Breast Cancer,’ via Zoom. By CSP and Schoharie County OFA, noon to 1 p.m. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/4x5dct8u
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free LIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Bainbridge
Auditions for ‘Always a Bridesmaid,’ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: 607-563-2582, owptheatre@yahoo.com
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Movie: ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ 7 p.m., Kappel Theater, 27 West Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 4 S. Main St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
