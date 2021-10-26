Wednesday
Bainbridge
Auditions for ‘Always a Bridesmaid,’ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: 607-563-2582, owpthea tre@yahoo.com
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Movie: ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ 7 p.m., Kappel Theater, 27 West Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 4 S. Main St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com or 518-234-8397.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 161 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Richfield Springs Central School, 93 E. Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Schenevus
Maryland Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Hall, Main Street. For info: 607-638-9343.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
In-person Pre-K Cooks, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill. Featuring Carolyne Wright and Lynn Levin. For info: www.facebook.com/brighthp/, brighthillpress.org/word-thursdays/.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooking class, 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wells Bridge
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 104 County Route 4. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
9/11 documentary and panel discussion, 7 p.m., Wieting Theater. ‘Schoharie County on 9/11.’ For info: 518-295-7192.
