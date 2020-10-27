Wednesday
Cooperstown
Flu shot clinic, 8:20 to 11:20 a.m., Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Ave. Appointments: 607-547-7973.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Thursday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: 607-547-1534, FarmersMuseum.org.
Morris
Farmers’ Market season finale, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse on Main Street. FMNP coupons accepted. Pumpkin weight guessing contest winner to be announced. For info: Tina Shields at kmshields669@gmail.com.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture; Jim Konstanty & the World Series display; and other local history. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org.
Horror in the Museum, 6 to 8 p.m., Hartwick College. Live streamed at facebook.com/yagermuseum.
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall. For info and mammogram appointments: 888-345-0225.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Richfield Springs
American Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 616, 13 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
New virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
